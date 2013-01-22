Research in Motion sees share price surge on strategic plans

Shares in Research in Motion (RIM) have experienced a significant increase in value following comments suggesting the firm may be more open to exploring new business models in future.

Speaking to German newspaper Die Welt, RIM chief executive Thorsten Heins has stated that the manufacturer may be considering licensing its software to other smartphone companies after carrying out a recent strategic review.

Mr Heins said RIM is also contemplating the potential sale of its handset business – which manufactures the BlackBerry, among other mobile devices – though the company is currently focused on the launch of its new BlackBerry 10 operating system.

"The main thing for now is to successfully introduce Blackberry 10. Then we'll see," said the business leader.

Shares in the company gained close to 18 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the wake of these comments to reach a total of over C$18 (£11.42), its highest level in more than year.

These gains are likely to be reflected by the Nasdaq when it reopens following its hiatus for the Martin Luther King Day national holiday.