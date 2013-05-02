Record sales recorded by Manchester United

Manchester United has recorded a loss despite breaking its record sales figures for the third quarter, its financial statement has revealed.

The data released today (May 2nd) shows the club made £91.7 million in sales during the third quarter, a figure that was boosted by increased Champions League revenues and extra sponsorship deals.

But the football club's wage bill also rose and this led to the company recording a pre-tax loss of £3.1 million for the quarter.

Manchester United said its quarterly wage bill had risen to £45 million, which was partly as a result of the signings of Japanese international Shinji Kagawa and the team's top scorer this season Robin van Persie.

"Each of our three primary sectors – commercial, broadcasting and matchday – delivered strong top-line gains and helped us achieve a record third quarter," said executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, who added Aon will continue to sponsor the club for an additional eight years.

Despite the news of a pre-tax loss for the club, its shares were trading slightly higher on the New York Stock Exchange today.

At 16:11 they were selling for 18.73, a rise of 1.74 per cent on the start of the day's trading.

