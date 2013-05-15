Recession for French economy

France's economy is back in recession today (May 15th) after official data revealed it has experienced successive periods of negative growth.

The country's economy contracted by 0.2 per cent over the first quarter of the year, putting the nation back into recession.

France's economy was also down by 0.2 per cent between October and December 2012, showing it has been a testing time for the nation in the last year.

Germany has also revealed its latest growth figures and its economy expanded by only 0.1 per cent – down on expectations – during the first quarter of the year.

The bad weather was partly blamed for this poor performance, with a statement noting: "The German economy is only slowly picking up steam. The extreme winter weather played a role in this weak growth."

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that the UK's economy grew by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2013, pulling the country away from a triple-dip recession.

The Confederation of British Industry now believes the UK is moving towards two per cent growth in its economy during 2014.

