RBS apologises to customers after payments fault

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has issued an apology to its customers who were left unable to complete purchases as a result of a payments fault.

RBS stated that it will compensate those who were left out of pocket as a result of the problem.

Susan Allen, RBS director of customer relations, explained the firm is "deeply sorry" for any inconvenience caused by the fault, which occurred between 18:30 and 21:30 GMT last night (December 3rd).

Customers of RBS, Natwest and Ulster Bank were unable to complete their purchases on what has been dubbed Cyber Monday.

Ms Allen told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that a "detailed analysis" has been launched in order to determine the cause of the fault.

"It is completely unacceptable that customers couldn't access their own money," she added.

Despite the payments fault causing issues for many customers last night, the share price of RBS is relatively flat in the early stages of this morning's trading.

At 08:18 GMT, its stocks were selling 0.13 per cent down on the start of the day.

