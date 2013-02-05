RBA on hold as Euro retreats further

The AUD was trading with a slight bid bias heading into the RBA announcement following stronger trade data in December and with the central bank […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 5, 2013 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD was trading with a slight bid bias heading into the RBA announcement following stronger trade data in December and with the central bank deciding to leave rates at 3% (20% chance if a cut) further strength can’t be ruled out especially with the crowded positions in EUR/AUD which is now below the 1.3000 level. The statement from the Australian central bank following the decision was deemed to keep an easing bias but for now the RBA are in a holding pattern waiting see the effects of the December cut on domestic demand and growth.

All eyes will be on European peripheral bond yields again today as the European political circus continues with Spanish PM under serious scrutiny for alleged corruption and the thought of the Eurozone having to negotiate an OMT agreement with Silvio Berlusconi sending shivers through any European politician.

Today’s data concentrates on Service PMI data across Europe and the UK with service sector ISM scheduled to be released along with the IBD/TIPP economic optimism index and MBA mortgage applications this afternoon.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3450-1.3380-1.3250 | Resistance 1.3550-1.3580-1.3630


USD/JPY

Supports 91.80-91.20-90.50 | Resistance 92.80-93.10-93.60


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5730-1.5705-1.5675 | Resistance 1.5780-1.5815-1.5885

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.