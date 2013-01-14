RBA has tough task ahead in 2013

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to cut rates by 0.25% in the first quarter of the year, it resumes its monthly meetings in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2013 6:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to cut rates by 0.25% in the first quarter of the year, it resumes its monthly meetings in February. Today’s TD Securities – Melbourne Institute inflation numbers show a rise of 0.4% in December compared to November when it fell by 0.1%. The annual pace of inflation at 2.4% is still well within the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target range, which complicates things further. Job vacancies continue to point to weakness while lending also disappointed slightly on the downside today.

In terms of jobs, the unofficial ANZ job survey showed advertisements fell by 3.8% in December after a 2.8% decline in November. Advertisements are now 20% below their February 2012 levels and around 50% below levels leading into the 2009 financial crisis. Either job creation is slowly coming to a halt or the advertisement numbers need their methodology reviewed. We’ll get a better idea on Thursday when official unemployment numbers are released – consensus expecting the pace of unemployment to move from 5.2% to 5.4%.

In the meantime, the AUD continues to maintain solid upward levels against the USD, last trading at US$1.0556. The AUD against the JPY also remains all one way traffic, last at 94.50 which is an almost unthinkable number given the extent of the appreciation since the beginning of December.

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.