Range trading prevails with an optimistic risk on feel

The FX markets traded to the lower end of recent ranges yesterday but as the 1.2880 support level held firm in the single currency the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 29, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets traded to the lower end of recent ranges yesterday but as the 1.2880 support level held firm in the single currency the tide started to turn. Risk traded positively following comments regarding the fiscal cliff with the S&P reversing morning losses to close up 0.79%. House majority leader Boehner commented that he remains optimistic that the fiscal cliff can be resolved sooner rather than later with President Obama adding that he is hoping for a budget deal before Christmas although I have to say despite the rally we are lacking in firm details. The Beige book was a non event to markets with the current outlook showing expanding economic activity at a measured pace against a prior outlook of modest pace.

EUR/JPY continues to lead the way in a risk on/risk off environment or as some are now calling the cliff on/cliff off trade with 105.50 support holding firm yesterday with today’s data highlights being German unemployment, UK retail sales. The US session brings us GDP, pending home sales and jobless claims.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2930-1.2875-1.2825 | Resistance 1.2980-1.3010-1.3045


USD/JPY

Supports 82.00-81.70-81.30 | Resistance 82.30-82.50-82.85


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6000-1.5965-1.5910 | Resistance 1.6050-1.6075-1.6100

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.