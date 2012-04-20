Range markets continue ahead of the IFO survey and UK retail sales data

EUR/USD Range: 1.3127-1.3165 Support: 1.2980 Resistance: 1.3210 Still in the 1.3050-1.3250 range and very little to add with rumours of a French downgrade yesterday not […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD
Range: 1.3127-1.3165
Support: 1.2980
Resistance: 1.3210

Still in the 1.3050-1.3250 range and very little to add with rumours of a French downgrade yesterday not having the legs to push us through 1.3050 ( 1.3070 the low ), the denial and a large custodial order in EUR/AUD caught the intraday market short pushing us back to the top of the three-day range at 1.3170. Today’s data highlight will come in the form of the German IFO business climate index with the market expecting a slightly lower print of 109.50 from 109.80 in March. This week-ends first round French presidential election may distraught the opening in Asia on Monday.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.6036 – 1.6071
Support: 1.5960
Resistance: 1.6100

Sterling continues to trade with a bid tone with the support coming yesterday exactly where it should have just above 1.6000 with the years highs being taken out at 1.6060. Although it seems the MPC are signalling a pause in monetary stimulus I personally find it hard to be bullish the UK with such dismal growth prospects especially with QE3 in the US looking more unlikely. If I’m pushed to express a GBP bullish view then I’m seller of EUR/GBP between 0.8220-40 for a move towards 0.8000.
USD/JPY
Range: 81.48-81.72
Support: 80.80
Resistance: 82.00

The overnight range says it all with cross JPY markets remaining bid adding a bid tone to the pair despite lower equity markets. I expect another day of range trading here where I’m looking to buy 81.30 for a test of 82.00. This week-end we will get the final headlines from the G20 meeting and the release of the HSBC China flash PMI on Sunday as we await the all important BOJ meeting on the 27th for signs of addition stimulus.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.