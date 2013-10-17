Profit forecast falls short for eBay

Online auction company eBay has announced a lower profit and sales forecast for the final quarter of the year than had been anticipated.

It was confirmed by the company that it expected sales of between $4.5 billion (£2.8 billion) and $4.6 billion for the holiday period, which is a key time for the firm.

"US e-commerce softened considerably and we have a cautious outlook for the holiday season," Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan told investors on a conference call.

Despite the lower profit and sales forecast for the fourth quarter of the year, eBay confirmed that its net income for the third quarter was $689 million, a rise of 15 per cent on the three-month period last year.

A growth in mobile trading on the online auction also helped the firm to boost sales by 14 per cent to $3.89 billion.

Last month, eBay confirmed the purchase of payments firm Braintree for about $800 million. Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, stated that the deal "makes reasonable sense strategically".

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index