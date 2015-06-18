Poundland s sales slide slams its shares

Updated 1333 BST Poundland has become one of the first major UK discount stores to issue what amounts to a profit warning, after stating it […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2015 11:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Updated 1333 BST

Poundland has become one of the first major UK discount stores to issue what amounts to a profit warning, after stating it expected market forecasts of 2015/16 pre-tax profit to fall to £47m-£48m.

With consensus running as high as £49m earlier this month, according to Thomson Reuters data, the shaved guidance combined with news that recent revenue growth at the largest so-called ‘single-price’ discount retailer in Europe might be a meagre 4%, sent its stock as much as 5% lower on Thursday morning.

It’s notable that Poundland resorts to stating it expects that the second half of its financial year to show improvement, even though the H2 of the year before offered a much ‘easier’ comparable performance basis than the first half.

 

 Sales slowly sagging

The firm, which listed on the stock market in March 2014, said underlying profit rose 19% to £43.7m for the year that ended on 29th March, in line with City forecasts.

Sales were 12% higher at £1.12bn.

However, Poundland’s latest available figures, for the 11 weeks to 14th June, showed sales, calculated using artificially constant foreign exchange rates, grew just 4.1%.

That compared with 7.1% growth in the fourth quarter, and 10.2% in the third.

I’d argue, as I have in the past, that Poundland’s sector positioning continues to lack a sustainable competitive advantage, and this is what its declining sales growth rate is reflecting.

I’m fairly sure that I’m not alone in finding some irony in this retailer reflecting several of the same characteristics as its beleaguered giant UK rivals like Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, right down to the profit warnings.

But these are well in keeping with my long-standing view that there is little convincing evidence that PLND’s precise retail market positioning is coherent and sustainable.

 

Margin squeeze

PLND is sandwiched between the so-called hard discounters on the one hand, and established supermarkets on the other all seeking to expand general retail and grocery market share by means of razor thin margins.

The former are capable of throwing deep resources at the threat engendered by the consumer shift, at least partly, to low-cost grocery shopping. The latter’s entire business model is built and honed on tight margins.

PLND needs to pull away from the UK pack on net margin, but it currently only manages a 1.3% advantage versus the average, whilst I estimate Lidl and Aldi have achieved at least 1.8% below this average.

Sainsbury’s last full-year net profit margin was just 30 basis points wider than Poundland’s.

At the same time Aldi and Lidl have worked hard to foster broader appeal amongst consumers, eventually attaining a place in the shopping habits of a broad range of social brackets.

PLND has not managed to achieve this.

The group could achieve the significant enhancement of scale that could be a game-changer considering its business model, from a sealed deal with 99p Stores, but the Competition and Markets Authority is not scheduled to rule on the takeover until October.

 

 

Overall, all the above kinks are contributing to Poundland’s consistent strain of underperforming revenues and profits, and in turn the failure of the stock to sustainably exceed ephemeral IPO highs above 401p.

In the nearer-term, there does not seem to be a great deal of impetus for the stock to clear confirmed resistance between 309p-311p.

POUNDLAND DAILY POST FY 18TH JUNE 2015

Please click to enlarge image

 

 

Trading in Poundland by City Index clients shows themes which need little elaboration, judging by the daily chart of Poundland DFT below.

 

POUNDLAND DFT POST FY 18TH JUNE 2015

Please click to enlarge image

 

In the very short-term trading intervals of 30 minutes, the main action clearly occurred earlier in Thursday’s session.

A not very helpful suggestion to exit a short position was issued within Wednesday’s 3:30 pm interval, but it was too early, a fair reminder not to rely too much on any single trading tool.

300p remains an obvious pivot over the short term too.

 

POUNDLAND HALF-HOURLY DFT POST FY 18TH JUNE 2015

Please click to enlarge image

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.