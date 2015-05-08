Pound hits two month high after election

FTSE 100 opens on a high in London.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound hit a two-month high this morning when the FTSE 100 opened in London.

Sterling went up nearly two per cent to $1.55 against the dollar – the biggest jump since 2009 – and then pulled back. 

As election results trickled in this morning, the BBC forecast that the Conservative party would have a slim majority. This news was reflected when the financial markets opened, and investors welcomed the end of election uncertainty. According to experts, the projected results meant that the government's agenda would likely remain consistent.

Analyst Jason Hughes told the BBC: "The market often likes a bit of consistency and stability and if the conservatives are returned to power – be it part of a minority government or as part of a coalition again – they will be able to push through a lot of the policies and approaches that they have done over the last five years in parliament."

The FTSE 250 index also fared well, reaching an all-time high. Bookmaker Ladbrokes, estate agents Savills and housebuilders Countrywide and Berkeley all jumped up about nine per cent at the London opening.

Several companies that expected to be hit by changes if the Labour party had won a majority, have seen their shares go up, reports the Guardian. The party had pledged to introduce policies that would have implications for energy companies, banks, householders, services companies and bookmakers

Experts also warn that, while the end of uncertainty has been good for the markets, the rise is unlikely to last. Since the election results means that a referendum on the UK's membership in the EU is now likely, new challenges could await the pound.

For now, Mr Hughes explained that the current "relief" rally could gain momentum during European trading hours. 

"If you look at the uncertainty that has been in play, almost since the start of the year, but certainly from about mid-February onwards, we've seen a fair bit of pressure on sterling due to the uncertainty of the political landscape locally, he said.

"So I think we will see that relieving bounce."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.