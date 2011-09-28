Positive lead from US and Europe may lift Asian markets

Asian markets are likely to open mostly higher today after positive leads from U.S. and European markets. There could be some consolidation though, given the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2011 5:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets are likely to open mostly higher today after positive leads from U.S. and European markets. There could be some consolidation though, given the Asian gains were higher than global counterparts yesterday.

Markets are still fragile and sensitive to news flow out of Europe, something we don’t think is solvable quickly. Any European market solution will also come at a high cost – nothing is for free.

That cost will eventually be absorbed by the market, most likely at the cost of lower growth going forward. The Asian region is alright feeling this cost. An index measuring South Korean manufacturing expectations for October was 86, unchanged from a September reading that was the lowest level since December 2009, the Bank of Korea said in a statement in Seoul today.

In Australia, Wesfarmers will divest its Premier Coal business in Western Australia to a Yanzhou Coal subsidiary for $297m, booking a pre- tax profit of around $90m. There could be more coal deals in WA over the next few months.

There are more noise from Optus over competition approvals Telstra and NBN Co. need from ACCC but the issue is unlikely to impact current consideration. Telstra is pushing with its shareholder vote on the 18th of October.

Nufarm is expected to release its result today at around noon. With guidance already announced, all eyes on the composition of the result, outlook going forward and the ability to meet debt commitments.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.