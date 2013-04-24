Peripheral bond spreads 8216 created much needed breathing space for euro 8217

The euro’s future has been assessed by a specialist.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2013 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The future of the euro was thrown into doubt recently as a result of the ongoing eurozone crisis, but it now seems like the single currency is going to survive.

Keith Wade, chief economist at Schroders, explained that peripheral bond spreads have helped to create "breathing space" for the euro in the last couple of years.

But he still noted there is action needed in order to ensure the euro can survive in the future.

"As the euro crisis has evolved, it has become increasingly apparent that Europe makes progress through a series of crisis," said Mr Wade.

He added a non-negotiable line is drawn in the sand from a bargaining position at times of economic crisis, such as those seen across Europe in the last few years.

Following the release of the minutes of the latest meeting of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee on April 17th, the sterling dropped to a month low against the euro. However, in the week since then the pound has started to recover against the single currency.

Learn about the sterling and forex trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.