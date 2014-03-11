Pay cut for eBay chief executive

John Donahoe’s total pay has been cut by more than half.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 11, 2014 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of eBay slipped during trading yesterday (March 10th) following the news that its chief executive received a drop in his total pay for 2013.

It was revealed that John Donahoe was paid $13.8 million (£8.3 million) in 2013, with the figure including salary and bonus. This was down from $29.7 million a year ago.

Mr Donahoe's basic salary was actually up by two per cent last year, but his annual cash incentive was reduced by 43 per cent from a year earlier.

The ecommerce business also announced that it recorded earnings of about $850 million in the final quarter of last year. Even though this was an increase of 13 per cent, its results have not been meeting the expectations of analysts, reports BBC News.

An ongoing dispute with shareholder Carl Icahn is also casting a shadow over the activities of the company at the present time. Mr Icahn has been making recommendations for the future of the firm, but as yet they have been unheeded by the eBay board of directors.

PayPal dispute

Mr Icahn recently called for eBay to spinoff its payment processing company PayPal. The investor, who has bought a 0.8 per cent stake in eBay, claimed the move – which he described as a "no-brainer" – would increase its value as a result.

He is now trying to add two new people to the board of directors at the company, but in a statement released on Monday eBay said that its board "does not endorse any Icahn Group nominee or the Icahn proposal". Shareholders were also told they should vote against the nominees put forward by the billionaire investor.

PayPal was acquired by eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion and it has been one of the most reliable parts of the ecommerce firm's business plan over the course of the last few years.

Stocks in eBay slipped by 1.42 per cent yesterday on the back of the latest developments with Mr Icahn, perhaps showing the instability at the company is causing doubts for investors over the future direction of the firm.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.