On Gold 8217 s Speculative Interest

In our Friday note, we spoke about the so-called extremes in EUR/USD shorts vs. the relatively stable pick up in USD Index longs among speculative […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2012 12:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In our Friday note, we spoke about the so-called extremes in EUR/USD shorts vs. the relatively stable pick up in USD Index longs among speculative futures traders in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. So what speculators positioning in gold and oil? As of last week, net longs in gold contracts have stabilized at 115,151 contracts, a slight nudge higher from the prior week’s 114,142 contracts, which was the lowest since January 2009.

In order for gold to reverse the current downtrend and regain the 4-year-trendline support, it would have to close the current month above 1615-20. The probability for gold to close at or above this level by Thursday remains technically feasible. Fundamentally, gold has increasingly fallen during bouts of risk aversion, accompanied with a falling euro and broad gains in USD. Infrequently, but far from never, we saw gold rising during disappointing US figures on the hopes that the Federal Reserve would re-instate a new dosage of asset purchases later this summer.

Considering that net long positioning in the USD index is only at 2-month highs (compared to all-time highs in EUR/USD shorts), we may surmise that the further upside potential in USDX may tip the balance against gold and into the US currency. The factors prompting such sharp moves may be: a mismanaged Greek exit from the eurozone; lack of resolution and deadlock between Athens & Troika without necessarily a Greek exit; unsuccessful interventions from global central banks; the Feds reluctance to issue a second round of outright QE. Operation Twist is not deemed a sufficient generation of liquidity and a booster of risk-on trades if on its own.

In the event that gold does close the month above 1615-1620, then the subsequent barrier to take out is the 1663, which the 55-week MA, a technical level, long acting as a previous support during between mid March and early May.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.