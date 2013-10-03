Obama warns Wall Street of govt shutdown impact

Barack Obama says the government shutdown could affect Wall Street.


October 3, 2013 11:15 AM
Wall Street could be negatively affected by the ongoing US government shutdown, president Barack Obama said in a television interview yesterday (October 3rd).

The American leader admitted that he is "exasperated" that Republicans would not work with Democrats to come up with a new budget, which has led to the shutdown.

He met with leading bankers from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America this week to discuss the debt ceiling and other major economic issues in the US.

Mr Obama told CNBC "it's important for them to recognise that this is going to have a profound impact on our economy and their bottom lines".

"We are not going to engage in a series of negotiations," the US president added in the interview.

The US dollar dropped to an eight-month low against the euro when the government shutdown was first announced, while it also fell against the Swiss franc.

Mr Obama previously tweeted that Republicans had "forced" the government shutdown rather than passing a budget including his flagship policy Obamacare.

