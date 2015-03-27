North Sea oil companies announce restructuring

Shell and Taqa have announced plans to cut jobs in its North Sea operations.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The woes for North Sea oil operations continue as two major companies have announced significant restructuring plans.

Shell UK and Taqa both stated that they will be cutting jobs in the region to help reduce costs. The former said that it is reducing its North Sea workforce by 250 and change offshore shift patterns. Taqa also announced job cuts with around 100 set to be lost due to the "challenging" time facing the industry.

The company went on to say that of the 100 jobs due to be lost they will mainly come from contractors and consultants working in onshore positions. Shell and Taqa join the likes of BP and Chevron that have been forced to cut jobs in its operations and a continuing downturn in the UK oil sector.

Paul Goodfellow, Shell's upstream vice president for the UK and Ireland, said: "The North Sea has been a challenging operating environment for some time.

"Reforms to the fiscal regime announced in the budget are a step in the right direction, but the industry must redouble its efforts to tackle costs and improve profitability if the North Sea is to continue to attract investment."

The announcement resulted in a 1.13 per cent drop in Shell's share price as 09:27 GMT on Friday (March 27th).

Challenging conditions

The UK's oil and gas sector has faced some considerable challenges in recent months. The price of oil has been tumbling since the summer of 2014 and does not seem to be making any form of recovery.

There has been recent optimism provided by a report by the Bank of Scotland which said that firms would be looking to embark on recruitment drives in the coming years. Within two years, the research found that around 8,000 jobs could be generated but the announcements from Shell and Taqa have put somewhat of a dampener on the report.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.