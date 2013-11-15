No change at the Fed it seems

Risk trades positively following Janet Yellen’s testimony as there was no surprise that she has started her tenure as Fed Chairman in a dovish mode […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 15, 2013 9:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Risk trades positively following Janet Yellen’s testimony as there was no surprise that she has started her tenure as Fed Chairman in a dovish mode although I have to say I’m surprised at the lack of volatility in the FX markets. The main take-away for me was that she reiterated that there was no time frame for tapering and pushed growth as a sustained priority which leads me to look at the FOMC minutes next week for hints that the Fed could be starting to look for a dual QE mandate for growth and unemployment.

The risk on trade has seen the Nikkei rally 2% overnight and back above the physiological 15,000 level, which kept USD/JPY above 100.00. 100.60 is seen as the next hurdle, with reports that corporate Japan is confident on PM Abe’s growth strategy, so much so that they are refraining from aggressively hedging.

This morning I would expect some volatility around the release of the EU CPI data following the ECB’s rate cut last week with the US session bringing us second tier data in the form of the Empire State manufacturing survey and industrial production.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3390-1.3360-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3500-1.3565-1.3610

 


USD/JPY

Supports 99.20-98.40-97.80 | Resistance 100.60-101.55-102.10

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6055-1.5985-1.5925  | Resistance 1.6105-1.6125-1.6260

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.