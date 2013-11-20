Nikkei slips back on Fed caution

The Nikkei fell again during trading today (November 21st), with the index slipping over concerns the US Federal Reserve could tighten its monetary policy.

It lost 0.3 per cent of its value for the second day in a row to end the session at 15,076.08, although trading was choppy.

The Nikkei had been as much as 0.5 per cent higher at one point in the day and was even close to hitting a new six-month high, reports Reuters.

It is only a few days since the Nikkei broke its six-month record, but the index has struggled to keep up with that progress yesterday and today.

The US Federal Reserve will be eagerly awaiting new economic data to see if the country's economic recovery is continuing to gather pace and this is expected to impact global markets.

Yesterday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said US economic growth is now expected to reach a 2.9 per cent rate in 2014 and 3.4 per cent in 2015.

