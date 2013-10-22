Nikkei sees slight rise ahead of US jobs data

Investors held back as they awaited the release of US jobs data.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2013 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has continued its good start to the week and solid performances throughout October by recording another rise in its value today (October 22nd).

It was 0.1 per cent higher to end the session at 14,713.25, but investors held back as they await the release of the latest jobs data in the US.

Tetsuo Seshimo, a Tokyo-based portfolio manager at Saison Asset Management Co, told Bloomberg: "Investors can’t move much before the US jobs data gives the market some kind of direction."

Mr Seshimo predicted that the results will be "mixed" when they are released later in the day, which could lead to "uncertainty" on the markets.

The Nikkei recently went on a seven-day run of gains that helped to push the index up towards the three-week high it reached yesterday and extended in today's session.

It rose by 0.9 per cent in trading yesterday to get the week off to a great start.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.