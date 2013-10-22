Nikkei sees slight rise ahead of US jobs data

The Nikkei has continued its good start to the week and solid performances throughout October by recording another rise in its value today (October 22nd).

It was 0.1 per cent higher to end the session at 14,713.25, but investors held back as they await the release of the latest jobs data in the US.

Tetsuo Seshimo, a Tokyo-based portfolio manager at Saison Asset Management Co, told Bloomberg: "Investors can’t move much before the US jobs data gives the market some kind of direction."

Mr Seshimo predicted that the results will be "mixed" when they are released later in the day, which could lead to "uncertainty" on the markets.

The Nikkei recently went on a seven-day run of gains that helped to push the index up towards the three-week high it reached yesterday and extended in today's session.

It rose by 0.9 per cent in trading yesterday to get the week off to a great start.

