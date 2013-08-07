Nikkei in biggest daily loss since June

The Nikkei experienced its biggest daily loss in almost two months today (August 7th).

As the dollar slipped to a six-week low against the yen, the Nikkei lost around four per cent of its value to end the day at a one-week low of 13,824.94.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix dropped 3.2 per cent to 1,155.26 in relatively thin trade, reports Reuters. It was the largest daily drop for the Nikkei since the middle of June.

Some of the biggest firms on the index saw their share prices dip today to force down the overall value, with Sony among them.

The electronics company slipped by 4.3 per cent, Toyota was down by 2.4 per cent. Fast Retailing Co and SoftBank Corp fell 6.1 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

After dropping in the early stages of trading yesterday, the Nikkei bounced back from its lowest point in the day by 2.5 per cent.

It has been a rocky week for the index, which started off with a 1.4 per cent loss on Monday.

