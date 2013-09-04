Nikkei hits three week high

The Nikkei has continued its good performance so far this week during trading today (September 4th) in Japan.

It rose by 0.5 per cent to hit a new three-week high and closed the session at 14,053.87, meaning it is now up by 35 per cent for the year so far.

September has been a good month for the Nikkei in its first few days, with the index recording three days of growth in a row.

According to a report by Reuters, the broader Topix index also expanded today, with growth of 0.6 per cent to 1,156.30 although trading was light.

Canon was one of the best performing stocks on the Nikkei during trading today, with its share price up by 3.8 per cent to support the expansion of the index.

Yesterday saw the Nikkei grow by three per cent, while it was up by 1.4 per cent on Monday to get the new week and month off to a flying start.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index