Nikkei hits one month high

The Nikkei has continued its hot streak today (July 1st) with another day of gains that left the index at a one-month high.

For the third day in a row – its best run since May – the Nikkei was up and it finished the first day of the month at 13,852.50.

This meant it gained 1.3 per cent over the course of the day, adding to the strong gains recorded at the end of last week, reports Reuters.

The Nikkei rose today as investors were encouraged by the index's ability to remain strong in the wake of some early profit-taking.

It is only around a week or so since the index dropped below the psychologically important 13,000 level, but the Nikkei has responded strongly in the last three days of trading.

Today's gains of 1.3 per cent for the Nikkei are still much smaller than the 3.5 per cent jump in the value of the index recorded on Friday, however.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index