Nikkei falls to 1 week low

The Nikkei fell to a new one-week low today (April 24th) following comments made by the Japanese leader Shinzo Abe.

After Mr Abe stated that a trade pact with the US has not been finalised, the Nikkei fell by more than one per cent to the new one-week low.

Mr Abe has been meeting with US president Barack Obama this week, but investors had been hoping for a resolution to the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations.

The Nikkei fell to 14,367.13 at one point during the session and there was a fall for the Topix as well, with the broader index down by 0.9 per cent for the day, reports Reuters.

Japanese exporters would be expected to do well as a result of the new trade deal as they would potentially get a better price for their goods and services.

The Nikkei was up by 0.7 per cent at the end of yesterday's session, following on the back of gains on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq and the S&P both recording strong rises.

