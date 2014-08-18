Nikkei drops from 6 month high

The Nikkei is down by three per cent since its recent six-month high.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2014 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei had a choppy start to the new week of trading today (August 18th), with the index still struggling to get back to its recent six-month high.

After hitting half-year record two-and-a-half weeks ago, the Nikkei has lost three per cent and today's trading was choppy.

Last week had been a good one for the index, which rose by 3.7 per cent to erase some of the losses piled up earlier in the year.

Markets this week are awaiting the impact of the impending annual meeting of top central bankers and economists that is set to take place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the next few days. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is also having an effect on investor confidence.

Speaking to Reuters, Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management, said: "We are not expecting a surprise to come out, but since top policymakers are gathering, we can expect some clues about the US economy."

This year has been a difficult one for the Nikkei so far, with the index struggling to match its performance in 2013, when it grew at a much faster pace than global rivals such as the Dow Jones in the US and the FTSE 100 in London.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.