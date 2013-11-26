Nikkei drops back after recent gains

The Nikkei has dropped back during trading today (November 25th), as investors took their profits out of the market following recent gains.

Though the Nikkei had got off to a flyer on Monday by recording a 1.5 per cent dip in its value, it fell back by 0.7 per cent today

It therefore ended the session at 15,515.24, but it was a choppy day of trading for the Nikkei, which had pushed on towards a fresh six-month high earlier in the day.

The Topix was down after its recent gains as well, with the broader index slipping by 0.5 per cent to 1,253.02 to cancel out the 0.9 per cent rise it earned yesterday.

A strengthening of the yen was among the reasons for the Nikkei dipping in value today, but the index is still up by around 50 per cent on the start of the year.

The Nikkei had closed near a new five-and-a-half year for the index yesterday after its great start to the week.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index