Nikkei bounces on Wall Street performance

The Nikkei recorded one of its best daily performances in recent years today (April 16th).

It rose by three per cent to end the session at 14,417.68 as the index continues to bounce back from the six-month low reached by the market earlier in the month.

The Nikkei's explosion was fueled partly by confidence on Wall Street, as well as new comments made by Japanese finance minister Taro Aso, reports Reuters.

He suggested more stock buying could take place by the government's pension fund, which reassured investors of the future prosperity of the Nikkei.

Softbank Corp was one of the big movers on the index today, recording a 7.66 per cent rise in the value of its shares during the session.

There was also good news for the other main Japanese markets, with the broader Topix index up by 2.7 per cent to 1,166.55, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which was launched earlier in the year, rose by 2.6 per cent to close the day at 10,611.76.

