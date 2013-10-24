Nikkei bounces back from two week low

The Nikkei has bounced back from a two-week low earlier to record a gain in trading today (October 23rd).

It fell to as low as 14,273.71 in morning trade, but by the end of the day it had grown by 0.4 per cent to close the session at 14,486.41.

According to a report by Reuters, the Nikkei rose despite the concerns of investors over the Chinese economy, with traders citing domestic investors buying futures on the dip.

It was also a solid day of growth for the broader Topix index, which rose by 0.6 per cent to end the day at 1,203.35.

The gains for the Nikkei and the Topix are welcome after both experienced a sharp loss in their value over the course of yesterday's trading session.

During trading yesterday, the Nikkei dropped by two per cent to end the session at 14,426.05, recording its worst daily performance for three weeks to fall away from a three-and-a-half week high.

