Nikkei 8220 invigorated 8221 by BoJ measures

BoJ measures have boosted the Nikkei index.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 4, 2013 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei surged today (April 4th) after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced a new set of aggressive measures designed to stimulate the Asian nation's economy.

Societe Generale's Kit Juckes told the Financial Times that investors in Japan feel "invigorated" by the move announced by Haruhiko Kuroda, the new governor of the BoJ.

The Nikkei 225 reversed an earlier loss of around 1.8 per cent to trade higher by as much as 1.4 per cent in the hours after the speech by Mr Kuroda.

But the yen dropped more than one per cent against the US dollar following the BoJ's announcement on the economy, reaching 94.10.

The Nikkei has been going through a sticky period in the last couple of weeks after the index made a strong start to the year.

Yesterday, it posted a rise of 204.03 points to 12,207.46 by the midday break following two days of successive losses that saw the value of the index drop by over three per cent.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.