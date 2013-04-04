The Nikkei surged today (April 4th) after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced a new set of aggressive measures designed to stimulate the Asian nation's economy.

Societe Generale's Kit Juckes told the Financial Times that investors in Japan feel "invigorated" by the move announced by Haruhiko Kuroda, the new governor of the BoJ.

The Nikkei 225 reversed an earlier loss of around 1.8 per cent to trade higher by as much as 1.4 per cent in the hours after the speech by Mr Kuroda.

But the yen dropped more than one per cent against the US dollar following the BoJ's announcement on the economy, reaching 94.10.

The Nikkei has been going through a sticky period in the last couple of weeks after the index made a strong start to the year.

Yesterday, it posted a rise of 204.03 points to 12,207.46 by the midday break following two days of successive losses that saw the value of the index drop by over three per cent.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index