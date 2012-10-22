Nikkei 225 stable as Japanese exports to China suffer

The Nikkei 225 has not lost any ground following news of falling exports to China.


Financial Analyst
October 22, 2012 10:15 AM
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is stable this morning (October 22nd) following reports Japanese exports to China have suffered as the territorial dispute over islands in the East China Sea rages on.

Shipments to the world's second-largest economy declined at their sharpest rate since the aftermath of the tsunami and Fukushima nuclear crisis in spring of 2011, as relations between the two powers continues to sour.

Overseas exports fell by 10.3 per cent year-on-year last month the Japanese Finance Ministry revealed, while orders to China were down 14.1 per cent in September compared to in 2011.

Both countries – as well as Taiwan – are laying claim to the land masses and anti-Japanese sentiment is doing damage to business in China, where companies such as Honda and Toyota have reported plunging sales.

At close of play this morning in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 was steady, inching up by eight points to an index value of 9010.7 points.

