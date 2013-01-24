Nikkei 225 rallies as Japan posts record high trade deficit

The Nikkei 225 has gained as Japan reveals its highest trade deficit.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2013 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei 225 rallied at close of play in Tokyo today (January 24th), after Japan posted a record high trade deficit for 2012, as exports to China and Europe continue to decline.

According to the ministry of finance, the gap rose to 6.9 trillion yen (£49 billion) for the full 12-month period.

Ongoing anti-Japanese business sentiment in China – the nation's biggest trading partner – has been blamed for this result, as the two countries continue their territorial dispute over a clutch of islands in the East China Sea, while the economic downturn in the West rumbles on.

Japanese exports have been sliding for seven consecutive months, with shipments declining by 5.8 per cent in December year on year.

The strength of the yen is also being cited as one reason why the nation's goods are not as appealing to the international market at present.

At close of play today, the Nikkei 225 rose by 1.2 per cent to an index value of 10620.8 points.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for Asian benchmarks at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.