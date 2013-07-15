New offer made for Dell

Billionaire Carl Icahn is trying to buy Dell.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 15, 2013 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Billionaire Carl Icahn has improved his offer for Dell in a bid to help the computer manufacturer to avoid being taken private by its founder.

Michael Dell has made a $24.4 billion (£16 billion) bid for the rest of the firm, but Mr Icahn is now offering the right to buy more Dell shares at a later date as part of his plan.

Mr Icahn says the offer that has been made by Mr Dell undervalues the company. He currently owns around nine per cent of the business.

Shareholders are due to vote on the plan proposed by Mr Dell later in the month and analysts have suggested they are likely to accept the offer.

Mr Icahn claims that his whole proposal is worth $15.50 to $18 a share, while the offer made by Mr Dell – with his Silver Lake Partners – comes in at about $13.65 per share.

Dell's stocks will open the day's trading on the Nasdaq at 13.32 later in the day. They are currently close to a 52-week high of 14.64.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.