New offer made for Dell

Billionaire Carl Icahn has improved his offer for Dell in a bid to help the computer manufacturer to avoid being taken private by its founder.

Michael Dell has made a $24.4 billion (£16 billion) bid for the rest of the firm, but Mr Icahn is now offering the right to buy more Dell shares at a later date as part of his plan.

Mr Icahn says the offer that has been made by Mr Dell undervalues the company. He currently owns around nine per cent of the business.

Shareholders are due to vote on the plan proposed by Mr Dell later in the month and analysts have suggested they are likely to accept the offer.

Mr Icahn claims that his whole proposal is worth $15.50 to $18 a share, while the offer made by Mr Dell – with his Silver Lake Partners – comes in at about $13.65 per share.

Dell's stocks will open the day's trading on the Nasdaq at 13.32 later in the day. They are currently close to a 52-week high of 14.64.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index