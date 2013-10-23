New iPads revealed by Apple

Apple unveiled two new iPad tablet computers at an industry event last night (October 22nd).

The company revealed the new iPad Air – which it claims is the lightest high-end tablet on the market – and an updated iPad Mini.

Apple announced that the iPad Mini will now have a 20 cm screen featuring 2048 by 1536 pixels.

Tony Cripps, principal analyst at tech consultants Ovum, told BBC News: "We've got the retina upgrade to the smaller iPad that many thought should have been there in the first place."

Apple is following companies such as Amazon and Google – which have launched new versions of the Kindle Fire HDX and Nexus 7 – with high-definition screens in recent weeks.

Mr Cripps explained Apple is bound to lose some of its dominance in the tablet sector in the coming months due to the amount of competition from rival firms.

When the Nasdaq opens later in the day, shares in Apple will be trading for around the 520p mark, which is well below the 52-week high of 626.55 recorded by the index.

