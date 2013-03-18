Negative start to the week as stock markets across Europe are trading firmly

March 18, 2013 11:20 AM
- A negative start to the week as stock markets across Europe are trading firmly in negative territory this morning in the aftermath of the bailout deal for Cyprus

- Banks and financials have taken a hit this morning in London with Barclays, RBS and Lloyds registering sharp declines

- M&S is a high riser though on reports that Qatar could launch an eight-billion-pound bid for the High Street retailer

- Britain’s FTSE 100 index is set to open down 1% on Monday, while France and Italy are down 2%

- European markets have followed Asian shares downward on fears that the plan to bailout Cyprus could trigger an escalation of the Eurozone debt crisis.

- Analysts said the fresh concerns over Eurozone debt crisis, triggered by the developments in Cyprus, had resulted in investors looking to ditch relatively riskier assets

- The week has started with a clear rise in risk aversion, following the surprise weekend decision in Brussels to slug all depositors in Cypriot banks with a levy in order to approve 10bn-euro bailout funds

- Looking at the economic data the European Cyprus Parliament to Vote on Deposit Levy for EU Bailout Plan will be release at 3pm this afternoon.

