Myanma Airways signs 1bn plane leasing deal

Ten new Boeing 737 jets are being leased by the airline.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2014 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Myanma Airways has announced a major new plane leasing deal, with ten new Boeing jets being secured by Burma's national airline.

The airline, which is owned by the Burmese government, needs to revamp an ageing fleet and has confirmed the new £1 billion deal as a result.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), which is currently the world's largest leasing company, will be working closely with Myanma Airways on the contract.

GECAS president and chief executive Norman Liu stated that the company is pleased to be working with Myanma Airways to provide new, state-of-the-art Boeing aircraft.

He said: "This is an important milestone for the airline and for the development of Myanmar's aviation industry."

"We are delighted to work with GECAS to develop and upgrade our airline fleet and expand routes into key markets in the region," said captain Than Tun, Myanma Airways managing director. He added: "Our collaboration with a leading multinational US company like GE will benefit the airline and the economy of Myanmar."

Beechcraft and Cessna planes are currently being used by Myanma Airways, as well as Fokker F28 jets and ATR turboprops.

Boeing supply

The new deal comes only a short time after Boeing insisted it is not going to have a problem meeting its orders, following speculation it is struggling to deliver planes on time.

Boeing's global sales chief John Wojick told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow that while there is a balance to be struck between supply and demand, he remains "confident that we can deliver on the orders we have".

He added: "There is a lot of interest in Asia for the 777X. Certainly we would love to have Singapore as a customer for 777x."

The share price of Boeing rose by 0.11 per cent yesterday (February 10th), but slipped back by 0.05 per cent in after-hours trading. Stocks closed yesterday's session on the New York Stock Exchange at 127.16, but have since fallen away slightly.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.