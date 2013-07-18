Morgan Stanley increases profits 42

Morgan Stanley is the latest US bank to post increasing profits.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2013 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Morgan Stanley has posted a 42 per cent rise in its profits during the second quarter of 2013.

The bank is the latest US financial institution to confirm it enjoyed a successful three-month period, revealing its profits rose by 42 per cent.

Profit in wealth management was a particularly strong area for the bank during the quarter and its latest financial data show it jumped 83 per cent.

Ruth Porat, the bank's chief financial officer, told Reuters that it has achieved its targets for expenses, adding: "But we are continuing to focus on expense reduction. There's more to do."

Revenue rose 22 per cent to $8.50 billion (£5.59 billion) over the course of the three-month period, it was revealed by Morgan Stanley.

On the back of the release of the financial data, the share price of Morgan Stanley was up by more than five per cent at 16:44 BST.

Earlier in the week, Goldman Sachs announced that its profits for the second quarter of the year were up to $1.9 billion (£1.2 billion) from the figure of $927 million that was recorded by the bank during the same period last year.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.