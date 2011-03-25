More positive trade for European equities BP falls on Rosneft ruling

Friday marked yet another day of gains for European equities with traders continuing to buy into stocks which they feel are good value. There was […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 25, 2011 11:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Friday marked yet another day of gains for European equities with traders continuing to buy into stocks which they feel are good value. There was no standout sector in early trading however, leading European indices higher with gains broadly spread out across energy, banks, construction and pharmaceutical stocks.

On the flip side to the positive equity session thus far was BP shares, which lagged the FTSE 100 Index after an arbitration panel ruled against their partnership with Russian firm Rosneft for oil exploration in the Arctic. The ruling is a bit of a setback for the oil giant which is looking to maximise operations and restore its core brand value after the Gulf of Mexico oil leak last year. BP’s shares have fallen around 0.5% today having rallied as much as 11% from March 15 so it would be hard to conclude that the news has actually knocked shareholder confidence.

The FTSE 100 has seen quite a recovery from the 5600 level when investor fears surrounding the Japanese nuclear situation sent shares in Asia and Europe into a downward spiral. The speed of recovery in stock prices has done much to rejuvenate investor optimism and it has been quite telling that the UK index has not taken long to break through resistance levels on its way higher. Of course, the sharp recovery does open the door for bouts of profit taking but as long as investors perceive share price falls as buying opportunities, the FTSE could make a retest of the 6100 level in the near term.

Profit taking has nudged the share prices of some of the key retailers lower today, having charged higher yesterday on strong results from Kingfisher and Next. Kingfisher and Marks and Spencer’s shares are trading just under 1% lower on the day as a result.

Data out of the US later this afternoon is however likely to keep traders interested. We have the final reading of fourth quarter US GDP, which is expected to be revised higher from 2.8% to 3%. We also have Michigan Consumer Sentiment data due out which always takes a keen traders eye

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.