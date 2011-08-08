More losses for Asian stocks

Losses continued across Asian markets after the US debt rating was revised down by S&P over the weekend. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 3.3% […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2011 4:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Losses continued across Asian markets after the US debt rating was revised down by S&P over the weekend. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 3.3% in early afternoon Tokyo trading. S&P 500 Index futures lost 2.5%, following a two-week rout that dragged the gauge down 11% and erased its 2011 gain. Oil sank 3.6% in New York, while gold topped $1,700 an ounce, setting a new record. About 45 shares fell for each one that increased on MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index, which declined 7.8% last week, the steepest loss since October 2008. 

The MSCI All-Country World Index fell 0.6% today, following an eight-day, 11% slump. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average decreased 2.1%, adding to last week’s 5.4% slump, the worst since the aftermath of the March 11 earthquake. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 2.9% at its close, South Korea’s Kospi Index dropped 5.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 4%.

Fears of contagion are obvious on local markets. The cost of insuring Asia Pacific corporate and sovereign debt from default surged to the highest in more than a year, according to one of several measures. The Markit iTraxx Asia index of 50 investment-grade borrowers outside Japan firmed three basis points to 136 basis points. The benchmark is headed for its highest close since July 7, 2010. 

In Australia, listed entertainment retailer JB Hi-Fi said net profit for the 12 months to June 30, 2011, came in at $109.70 million, down from $118.65 million for the prior corresponding period. Revenue rose 8.35 per cent to $2.96 billion.The consumer electronics retailer said the market was expected to remain challenging in the period ahead. Shares in JB Hi-Fi finished 2.4% lower. 

In currency markets, the Dollar Index dropped 0.3% today, as the US currency retreated 0.5% to 78.01 Yen and fell 0.2% to $1.4314 against the Euro. G-7 members will inject liquidity as needed and act against disorderly currency moves if necessary, Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said.China’s Yuan rose 0.22% to 6.4263 per dollar in Shanghai, strengthening the most since April and touching a record high. Other higher-yielding currencies weakened, with the New Zealand dollar sliding 1.9% to 82.82 U.S. cents, the Australian dollar depreciating 1.2% to $1.0317 and the South Korean won dropped 1.1% to 1,078.73 per dollar.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.