Mixed day seen for Asian markets Aussie dollar still soaring

Asian stocks are set for a mixed open despite a mildly positive finish for US stocks overnight. The S&P500 was up less than 0.1% but […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 4, 2012 10:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks are set for a mixed open despite a mildly positive finish for US stocks overnight.

The S&P500 was up less than 0.1% but improved on earlier losses. The Dow Jones Industrial average added around 21 points.

Commodities were boosted by energy prices with the S&P GSCI Index of commodities up 0.5% as natural gas added almost 2%.

The main drag for Asian markets will be the continuing negative news coming out of Europe.

The Australian dollar is trading near record high levels against the Euro, last at around 0.80. The Euro is back below 1.30 against the US dollar.

In corporate news overnight, Italy’s largest bank by total assets – Unicredit – offered a large discount on new shares it sold to raise money need to meet new European capital requirements. The news will no doubt be closely watched by other vulnerable financial institutions across Europe.

Shares in Unicredit were 14% lower on the news that it offered a 66% discount on new shares when compared to their last trading price before the offer was made.

Italian banks are collectively set to raise around 14 billion Euros in new capital to meet regulatory requirements set by the European Banking Authority. There could be more negative sentiment around these capital raisings weighing on markets over the next few weeks, particularly in Asia.

Meanwhile in Macau, gaming revenue in the Chinese territory firmed by 42% in 2011 and while the recent monetary policy contraction is having an impact on the overall rate of growth, December gaming revenues still managed to firm by 25%.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.