Mining provides FTSE 100 boost

Mining shares have helped to pull the FTSE 100 higher.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 26, 2014 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 was given a shot in the arm on Wednesday (November 26th) morning thanks to the mining sector.

Miners such as Antofagasta and BHP Billiton recorded increases, rising three per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. This sprung investors into action as the sector remained cheap despite a drop in commodity prices. This allowed the benchmark FTSE 100 index to grow by 23.20 points to reach 6,754.34.

BHP Billiton recently announced that it would be increasing its cost-cutting plans, moving its target from £2.2 billion to £2.5 billion. The move came in response to the falling price of iron ore, coal and oil resulting in BHP introducing better self-help measures designed to offset the potential issues which comes with a drop in price.

Following the announcement BHP saw its share price fall by 41p to 1621p after adding that it would be reducing its capital spending by four per cent to £9.04 billion for the current financial year. It was also revising its capital spending for 2016 to £8.2 billion.

Andrew Mackenzie, BHP Billiton chief executive, said: "Put simply, we can organise a company that operates 12 large, core assets differently to one with 30 operated assets of varying sizes across a broader range of commodities. We can bring senior management closer to the operations, reduce duplication and cut functional costs."

The improved performance of the mining sector was reflected in the FTSE 100. However, it was the FTSE 250 which saw the biggest move. Thomas Cook saw shares plummet by 18 per cent after chief executive Harriet Green quit the organisation. Ms Green's departure ends a two year tenure but came as a shock to the markets.

Peter Fankhauser will be stepping into Ms Green's role, after the outgoing chief executive said that her work was "complete" at Thomas Cook.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.