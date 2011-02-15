Miners drag FTSE lower UK inflation at 2 year high

The FTSE 100 underperformed wider European indices to fall 0.5% in late trading on Tuesday. Mining companies weighed on the UK index whilst key pieces […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 15, 2011 9:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 underperformed wider European indices to fall 0.5% in late trading on Tuesday. Mining companies weighed on the UK index whilst key pieces of economic data also missed market expectations, leaving traders at a point of indecision.

The story of the trading day has been one of a battle between the banks and miners.

We have also seen a general trend whereby UK investors are taking their lead from US market today, which have fallen by a similar amount to that of the FTSE.

Barclays’ strong results has been the trigger for a boost in demand for bank stocks today, with Barclays topping the FTSE 100 gainers list and shares rallying 5%. We have also seen gains for RBS and Lloyds on hopes of a similarly strong performance when they both report next week.

Protests that have sparked change in both Tunisia and Egypt appear to now be spreading across the Middle East region, with reports of protests in Iran as well. As a result this has created more tension amongst investors, who have bought into crude oil. Traders have historically reacted to instability in the Middle East region as a trigger to buy into the price of crude oil and this could become a common theme should Egypt-like protests continue to spread.

On the flip side however, it has been mining stocks that have lagged on the UK index. I get the feeling that traders in the UK have reached the point of indecision today. The inflation data out of China whilst initially being bullish for copper prices has now seen traders sell out of mining positions as the day has progressed. Whilst weaker than expected jump in Chinese inflation may raise hopes that China may cool its rate hike mandate somewhat, food price pressures were at their strongest in a decade and this in turn may force more monetary tightening. Align this sentiment with economic data today such as the US retail sales, which missed market expectations, and this has convinced some to downside their appetite for risky asset classes such as mining stocks.

Looking at the mining sector in London, it has found resistance in the past at current levels too and so this could certainly be another contributor to today’s sector weakness.

UK Inflation at a 2-year high
Data out today confirmed that UK inflation hit double the target set by the Bank of England. The inflation figure was met with little reaction by equity markets whilst it did trigger a 30-minute sell off in the pound sterling before the price of GBP/USD rallied higher.

I think the general reading from today’s inflationary data is a sense of relief that the 4% inflation was not higher.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.