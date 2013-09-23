Merkel win sees euro strengthen

The euro has been boosted by an election win for Angela Merkel.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2013 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro got a boost over the weekend after German chancellor Angela Merkel won the country's latest elections.

It increased to 1.3542 against the dollar yesterday (September 22nd), up from 1.3527 on Friday, reports BBC News.

Nicholas Spiro, who runs his own research firm, Spiro Strategy, said the win for Ms Merkel is a vote of confidence in the way she has handled the eurozone crisis.

"No other leader of a major economy has been able to reap more political dividends from an international financial and economic crisis," he said.

Ms Merkel was short of an overall majority, but her conservative party took about 42 per cent of the vote and she could now seek to form a coalition with the Social Democrats, who won about 26 per cent in the polls.

The German chancellor has been a vital figure in the resurgence of Europe from the recession in the last few years, but she has proven to be a divisive leader due to countries such as Greece struggling to cope with their austerity plans.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.