Markets climb higher as earnings season approaches

The markets this morning increased steadily after companies started to release their earnings reports. The Dow Jones is pricing at 14733, up 20 points this […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2013 1:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

The markets this morning increased steadily after companies started to release their earnings reports.

The Dow Jones is pricing at 14733, up 20 points this morning despite Apple announcing a decline in earnings, however, the company intends to increase their cash return programme for shareholders that may buy Apple some relief from worried investors who have driven the stock down more than 40% in recent weeks.

So for all those trading Apple stocks, keep a keen eye on their share price upon the 2.30pm GMT open in the US.

Long investors of the Dow were worried shortly after 6pm GMT yesterday as an Associated Press Twitter account was hacked. Hackers Tweeted of an attack on the White House, which saw markets down 150 points in a matter of seconds, only to make a full recovery upon the realisation of the false alarm. Just a brief reminder to all traders that everything can change in a split second!

Back in the UK Barclays announced that their first quarter profits decline by £609 million, resulting in their share price opening down 1.64% at 294.86p. The shares have since made a recovery to 303.23p as of 10am this morning.

In positive news Standard Life recorded a 24% increase in long term savings sales to £6.3 billion, pushing the stock up 4% on the open. So with a majority of the UK stocks doing well today the FTSE is pricing at 6420, up 22 points this morning.

Elsewhere in Europe the Italian 40 was down 55 points at 16433 after retail sales didn’t meet expectations. The German DAX was up 23 points 7684 despite negative data on the Ifo Business Climate and the French CAC also up today pricing at 7686.

All in all a fairly quiet morning, however, look out for core durable goods figures from the US at 1.30pm GMT and be aware of the US market open to see what impact Apple has on the Dow Jones.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.