Long or short Marks amp Spencer

Go long Marks & Spencer Q4 sales will probably show continued sector-beating strength in food and there may be scope for surprises in the troubled […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 6, 2016 4:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Go long Marks & Spencer

Q4 sales will probably show continued sector-beating strength in food and there may be scope for surprises in the troubled General Merchandise (GM) division, comprising clothing, footwear and homeware. Marks & Spencer’s new chief, Steve Rowe, said this week he would continue to lead GM, making its turnaround his top priority. As an M&S veteran of 26 years, Rowe officially succeeded Marc Bolland just last Saturday, stepping-up after leading general merchandise for only 8 months. Although it contributes about 60% of M&S’s profit, the division has enjoyed just one quarter of like-for-like sales growth in 20. Another fall is expected when the group reports on Thursday. However, with mixed-to-good clothing sales growth by rivals like Next, Debenhams and Moss Bros so far this year, forecasts of a 3.4% fall in GM sales might be too pessimistic. That means M&S shares could rally if GM sales are better than expected, especially after the stock slumped to an 18-month low last week. Any plans to ‘invest in margin’ could help, and if Rowe bites the bullet and announces a sale of Marks’ huge property estate, as the City suspects he might, the rally could be exponential.

 

Go short Marks & Spencer

It’s only April, and M&S has already lost one CEO and its shares have hit their lowest in 18 months. What more could wrong? Plenty. With the UK’s biggest clothing retailer, Next, warning that 2016 will be its toughest year since 2008, M&S’s clothing business could get ripped even further. On top of that, Marks & Spencer doesn’t look like it will be able to avoid a downgrade of 2016-18 profit expectations—AKA a profit warning—on Thursday. Whilst Marks’ food business in all probability kept ticking along in Q4, with the same single-digit-percentage-point-or-less like-for-like growth it’s posted for years, General Merchandise sales are forecast to fall at least 3.4%. After M&S spent billions on the division and revamped it from top to bottom, the fact that it’s still not profitable may be a message for new CEO Rowe, who has said he will remain in charge of GM. His first tough job in the hot seat will be to convince investors on Thursday that was the right decision.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.