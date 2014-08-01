Lloyds poor performance hits FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 per cent following a poor performance from Lloyds.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 1, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 suffered a fall on Thursday (July 31st) amid poor performance from major banks and growing uncertainty across Europe.

Lloyds was one of the main disappointments throughout the day as the bank, which had posted some positive results of late, dropped three per cent. This impacted on other financial stocks resulting in the FTSE 350 Banking Index retreating by 1.2 per cent. Lloyds had been performing well in recent weeks after rising for the last seven sessions.

There had been cause for optimism around Lloyds with the part-nationalised bank reporting a 32 per cent increase in first-half profits. However, traders and analysts said that the rise in its bad debts had gone some way to undo the positive work the bank had achieved over the past sessions.

Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine has also made traders increasingly cautious. The US and the European Union recently announced a new range of sanctions for Russia. The Kremlin has been criticised for its continued backing of Ukrainian rebels, who have been accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 killing 298 people. The sanctions targets the oil sector, defence equipment and sensitive technologies.

Earlier in the week, BP warned that any sanction levied against Russia could impact on its own operations. The British oil giant currently owns a 20 per cent stake in Russian energy firm Rosneft and believes that restrictions could hamper its relationship with the organisation and disrupt its plans for expansion.

BP said in a statement: "Any future erosion of our relationship with Rosneft, or the impact of further economic sanctions, could adversely impact our business and strategic objectives in Russia, the level of our income, production and reserves, our investment in Rosneft and our reputation."

The FTSE 100 has still failed to breach the 6,900 mark as many expected it would after reaching a peak of 6,894.88 points in mid-May.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.