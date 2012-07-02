Lend Lease profits should please the market

  It’s a new week, new month and new financial year and we are looking at some Australian listed companies updating their earnings forecast. Firstly, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2012 3:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

It’s a new week, new month and new financial year and we are looking at some Australian listed companies updating their earnings forecast.

Firstly, Lend Lease is out with what looks to be a solid earnings report. It’s not the easiest stock to forecast earnings and break down revenues for but today’s news that it will book an after tax profit of $485-505m for the 2012 financial year will please the market. The numbers stack up with market consensus of around $442m so the extent of the upward surprise is generally large, particularly in the market which is used to downgrades by now.

One of the key highlights in this result is the successful integration of the Valemus business which Lend Lease acquired after a failed IPO attempt. There were many that doubted the integration of such an infrastructure business at the time but the opportunity to pounce and execute is now coming back to show up in very nice operating results.

Construction is still a large part of the earnings pie and so the pipeline of future projects is key for ongoing earnings growth. There seems to be some good momentum in the stock at the moment, the market will just be watching earnings composition and any potential timing impacts over the next few years when results are announced at the upcoming reporting season.

Pokies king out with earnings update

Gaming group Aristocrat is also out with guidance for the first six months of the year, saying it expects $30-33m compared to $24.9m last year. But is this a good result?

The market is already expecting a big turnaround this year. Consensus is for earnings to be around $39m for the first six months so on face value today’s announcement might disappoint but there could also be a timing issue and the uplift could be skewed towards the second half.

They are again the issues the market will be looking for in late August when judging how realistic current 2012 consensus assumptions of 47% earnings growth really are. Our initial impression suggests these assumptions will probably have to be hosed down a little but that should detract from an otherwise positive turnaround story. Profits are generated in North America, Australia and Japan, respectively.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.