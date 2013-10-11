JP Morgan confirms Q3 loss

JPMorgan Chase made a loss in the third quarter of the year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2013 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

JP Morgan Chase has confirmed it made a loss in the third quarter in its latest financial data.

The bank revealed that it lost $380 million (£273 million) during the quarter, which is compared with a profit of $5.7 billion in the same period last year.

It was noted that one of the reasons for the loss was the $920 million it was told to pay to settle charges related to a trading scandal.

Last month, JP Morgan confirmed it will be paying $200 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and £138 million to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

Commenting on the results, chief executive Jamie Dimon said: "We continuously evaluate our legal reserves, but in this highly charged and unpredictable environment, with escalating demands and penalties from multiple government agencies, we thought it was prudent to significantly strengthen them."

However, it was stressed by Ms Dimon that the underlying business of the bank is still strong.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.