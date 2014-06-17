JD Sports positive note

JD Sports released an interim management statement today (17th June) – there wasn’t anything in it by way of numbers but it can be seen […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2014 5:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

JD Sports released an interim management statement today (17th June) – there wasn’t anything in it by way of numbers but it can be seen as positive.

According to the retailer, the build-up to the World Cup has “enhanced the trading performance” of its core sports business – which accounts for the bulk of JD Sports’ sales (some 79%) and all of its profit.

In light of all that, JD sports reckons it’d be misleading to update the market with precise like-for-like sales figures at this point.

Regarding JD Sports’ other business, its outdoor division (this includes stores such as Blacks and Millet) is maintaining positive progress.

Additionally, its fashion business (which comprises stores like Bank, Scotts and Cloggs) continues to experience “varied performance”, though the company reckons there are encouraging signs for the future.

Based on its performance thus far, JD Sports expects a “satisfactory increase” in first-half profitability in line with its expectations.

JD Sports’ good run

Indeed, the company, whose CEO, Barry Brown, stepped down in May, has had a good run over recent times.

In April, for instance, JD Sports posted around a 6% rise in revenue at £1.3bn, for its year ended February. Adjusted pre-tax profit for the period came in at around £77m, marking a healthy 27% increase over the previous year.

That was predominantly thanks to strong performance in its sports division, which boasted a 20% increase in operating profit, and, contrasts from the company’s outdoor and fashion businesses.

Those divisions, which have been undergoing turnaround attempts, posted losses for the year, though the company’s outdoor arm’s loss was narrower compared to the prior year.

JD Sports’ valuation has equally been on the rise…

The company’s shares, which are currently slightly down, have soared roughly a whopping 80% over the last year alone, and it now sports a valuation of some 13x expected 2015 earnings.

But that’s still a discount to some of its peers, US-based Footlocker for instance, which trades at 15x, not to mention fellow UK-based player, Sports Direct, at 20x.

Meanwhile, the company is chasing further growth

Aside from a string of brand acquisitions last year, JD Sports has been moving to expand internationally. That includes its new store openings in France and Spain, as well as the company’s acquisition of stores in the Netherlands and Germany.

Still, with a relatively healthy balance sheet (net cash position of some £45m as at February), JD Sports has the means to continue pushing ahead with its expansion efforts and, despite strong competition, it looks to be positioning well to deliver more value for now.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.