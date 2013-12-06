JCB to create 2 500 UK jobs

JCB has confirmed plans to open a new factory in the UK, creating many hundreds of jobs.

The industrial vehicle manufacturer is opening up 2,500 new positions at a site in Uttoxeter.

Chancellor George Osborne was on hand at the announcement of the new factory today (December 6th), which comes just a day after he gave his Autumn Statement to parliament.

JCB's chairman Lord Bamford will show Mr Osborne around the company's world headquarters to mark the £150 million investment in the business.

"The chancellor's decision to invest in the regional infrastructure means JCB can continue to invest locally, which is good for Staffordshire and good for Britain, especially given the wider benefits to our UK supply chain," said Lord Bamford.

Mr Osborne had previously announced a major A50 road improvement project, which Lord Bamford stated allowed JCB to make a big commitment to the Uttoxeter area in the form of a new factory.

JCB is one of the world's largest producers of construction equipment and employs more than 10,000 people across sites in four different continents.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index