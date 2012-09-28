Japanese industrial output down 1 3 in August

The Nikkei 225 has closed lower in Tokyo today (September 28th) on news Japanese industrial output slipped by 1.3 per cent month-on-month in August, due to falling demand.

Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry revealed that production was down 4.3 per cent year-on-year last month, when analysts were only expecting a 0.4 per cent decline.

It is the drop in exports to China that the world's third-largest economy has found most worrying, as the Asian superpower is the country's most important export market.

Many companies have been affected by anti-Japanese sentiment across China, as the two nations dispute over the ownership of islands in the East China Sea.

Industrial production in Japan is not expected to pick up any time soon, as the Ministry has forecast output will continue to slide when this month's data is released by 2.9 per cent.

At close of play this morning, the Nikkei 225 in the Japanese capital was 79.7 points lower – or 0.8 per cent – to an index value of 8870.1 points.

